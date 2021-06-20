  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    SCF152/02 Philips Avent Niplette™
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product features, specifications and reviews

    Philips Avent Niplette™

    SCF152/02

    When can I use the Philips Avent Niplette?

    The Philips Avent Niplette can be worn following puberty, through to the most mature-age group. In some cases it advisable not to use it. Find out when.

    Nipplette use

    In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. Ideally use it before becoming pregnant. However, you can also use the Nipplette during the first six months of pregnancy to achieve long-lasting correction. Any nipple inversion which is not congenital but has occurred recently should be immediately checked by a doctor before the Niplette is used. It is not recommended to use in the last trimester of pregnancy. You should also not use Niplette on lactating breasts. This is because the product cannot be sterilized and there is a higher risk of infection as a result.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF152/02 .

    Troubleshooting

    Other faults (1)
    Performance (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

      Sorry, we did not find this product.

      Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903/01, SP9820/87).

      In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.

      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product
      Back to top

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips online store

      Be the first to hear about new products and sales​

      Early access to exclusive offers and more!​

      *
      *

      What does this mean?

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Back to top