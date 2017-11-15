Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Products
    HD8967/47 Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine
    Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
    View product

    Saeco GranBaristo Avanti Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8967/47

    How to descale my Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine

    Descaling your Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine helps keeping it in optimal condition. Discover how to easily do this yourself.

    Before you start the descaling cycle

    • The complete descaling takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
    • Once started you need to complete the descale procedure till the very end
    • Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701, never use vinegar as a decalcifier

    Before you start:

    • Empty the drip tray
    • Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water upto the min. level
    • Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
    • Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if placed)

    Descale instruction movie GranBaristo

    Play Pause

    Descale instruction movie GranBaristo Avanti

    Play Pause

    Troubleshooting

    Performance (16)
    Error notifications (3)
    Device (2)
    Grinder (2)

    Looking for information about a different product?

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

      Sorry, we did not find this product.

      Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903/01, SP9820/87).

      In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.

      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product
      Back to top

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Back to top