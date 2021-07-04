Your Philips Air Purifier gives you reassurance by displaying real-time indoor air quality codes. Discover what the codes mean.
What do the codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Depending on the Air Purifier model you have, you might find one or more of the following indicators or codes:
Code: A
Auto mode
Code: C
Gas mode (AC3254 and AC3256 only)
Code: L
Child lock on
Code: UL
Child lock off
Code: F0
Clean the pre-filter
Code: A0 to A9
Replace NanoProtect S3 HEPA filter
Code C0 to C9:
Replace NanoProtect S3 AC filter
Code SL
Sleep Mode
Code 1h:
Timer mode
Code t:
Turbo Mode.
Error Code: Er
The hall sensor is not working properly. Remove and then reattach the front panel. If the error code “Er” still persists, we recommend you to contact us.
Error code: E1 to E4
The appliance has malfunctions. In this case, we recommend you to contact us.