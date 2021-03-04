If your Philips espresso machine is showing a warning light and it is not turning off, please refer to the image below to find the solutions.
A warning light on my Philips espresso machine is not turning off
1. The "water tank empty" light is on
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the water tank is almost empty or the water tank is not in place.
To fix this, remove the water tank and fill it to the Max with water. Makes sure that the water tank is pushed far enough into the machine until the light goes off.
2. The "empty coffee grounds container" light is on
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the coffee grounds container is full and needs to be emptied.
To fix this, make sure the machine is switched ON while emptying the coffee grounds container. Remove the drip tray and empty the coffee grounds container. Place everything back into the machine.
3. The alarm light is on
If this warning light is on, it indicates either the coffee grounds container/drip tray is not placed correctly or that the service door is open.
To fix this, place back the coffee grounds container and drip tray, and make sure they are in the correct position. Remove the water tank and make sure the service door is closed.
4. The alarm light is flashing
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the brew group is not in place, not correctly placed, or is blocked.
To fix this, please follow the steps below:
- Switch OFF the machine completely
- Remove the water tank and open the service door
- Remove the brew group and rinse it with water under tap water. Place it back into the machine until clicks into position
- Close the service door, place the water tank back
- Switch ON the machine
Note: In case you found dry coffee powder in the coffee grounds container, the brew group was overfilled with ground coffee and dispensed it. When using pre-ground coffee, use one filled coffee spoon with pre-ground coffee, and strike off the top.
5. The alarm light is on and the start light flashes
If this warning light is on, it indicates that there is some air trapped inside the machine. To release the air from the machine, follow the steps below:
- Fill the water tank with water
- Place a cup under the classic milk frother and press the flashing start/stop button. Note that the machine will start to dispense hot water to get rid of the air in the machine.
If this does not solve the problem, follow these steps below:
- Switch OFF the machine
- Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter from the water tank (if placed)
- Fill it with fresh water and place it back
- Switch the machine back ON and let the machine heat up
- Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
- If this works, place back the AquaClean filter and dispense again 2-3 cups of hot water
6. The AquaClean light is flashing
If this warning light is on, it indicates that the AquaClean water filter needs to be placed/replaced, and activated.
For detailed step-by-step instructions on how to install and activate the AquaClean filter, please refer to the user manual or watch our video tutorial below.
7. The descaling light is flashing slowly
If this warning light is on, it indicates that you need to descale your machine.
For detailed step-by-step instructions on how to descale your machine, please refer to the user manual or watch our video tutorial below.
8. The lights of all warning icons are flashing
If all warning lights are flashing, it indicates that you need to reset your machine. To do this, follow the steps below:
- Switch OFF the machine and unplug it
- Remove the AquaClean water filter from the water tank (if added)
- Fill the water tank with water and place it back
- Open the lid of the pre-ground coffee compartment and check if it is clogged with coffee powder. Clean it with the end of the coffee spoon handle in case you see a blocking
- Plug the machine back in and switch the machine back on
- Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water
Note: If the lights continues to flash, the machine could be overheated. Switch the machine OFF, wait 30 minutes and switch ON again. If the lights are still flashing, contact the Consumer Care Center in your country.