    Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?

    Published on 02 March 2026

    During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers, and beard trimmers.

    This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.

    Please note:

    • To ensure optimal product performance, do not remove this grease.
    • There is no need to add any additional lubrication to the pin.
    • The grease can withstand routine cleaning of the product.

    Please refer to the image below as an example.

