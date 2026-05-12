If you charge your Philips product in a moist environment (e.g. a bathroom), always use an IPX4 adapter to ensure safe charging. IPX4 indicates that the adapter is splash-proof.



Whichever adapter you choose, ensure that it meets the requirements below (this information will usually be printed on the adapter itself).



Input voltage: 100-240V.

Output voltage: 5V.

Power output: 1A or higher.

Water tightness: IPX4* for moist environments.

Approval mark: relevant approval/certification mark for your country (e.g. CE, UL, UKCA, INMETRO, IRAM, etc.)



Important: using a non-certified adapter may cause hazards or serious injuries. Always disconnect the product from the adapter before cleaning it with water.

*Tip: the X in IPX4 is a placeholder, and another digit may appear in its place (e.g. IP24 or IP44) in the description of an adapter. As long as the second digit after "IP" is "4" the adapter is classified as splash-proof.