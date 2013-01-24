Home
      Car lights & Headlights Bulbs

      Because every car deserves to shine

       

       

       

       

    • car selector tool410

       

       

       

      Find the right lamp for your car

       

       

      Go to bulb look-up

      Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

      • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
      • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
      • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
      Philips Original Equipment Quality
      Indicators
      Front
      LEDs

      Front indicators

       

      Available in:

      1157NALL, 2057LL, 2057NALL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 12496NALL, 12498LL

      Fog lights
      Front
      LEDs

      Front fog lights

       

      Available in:

      9003, 9006, 12086, 12276, 12258 (H1), 12336 (H3), 12972 (H7), 12362 (H11)

      Side marker
      Front
      LEDs

      Side Marker

       

      Available in:

      161LL, 194LL, 3057LL, 3057NALL, 3157LL, 3157NALL, 12961LL

      Dome Lights
      Interior
      Headlights LED

      Dome Lights

       

      Available in:

      906LL, 912LL, 921LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

      Dashboard lights
      Interior
      LEDS

      Dashboard lights

       

      Available in:

      194LL, 12961LL

      Glove
      Compartment
      Lights
      Interior
      LEDs

      Glove compartment lights

       

      Available in:

      194LL, 12961LL

      Trunk lights
      Interior
      LEDs

      Trunk lights

       

      Available in:

      194LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

      Turn and hazard indicators
      Rear
      LEDs

      Turn and hazard indicators

       

      Available in:

      1156LL, 3156LL, 3157LL, 12498LL

      Stop lights
      Rear
      LEDs

      Stop lights

       

      Available in:

      1157LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 3457LL, 7440LL, 7443LL, 12499LL

      High mount lights
      Rear
      Third stop lights

      High mount lights

       

      Available in:

      168LL, 912LL, 921LL, 1156LL, 12961LL

      License plate
      Rear
      LEDs

      License plate

       

      Available in:

      67LL, 194LL, 12814LL, 12844LL, 12961LL, C5W

      Backup lights
      Rear
      LEDs

      Backup lights

       

      Available in:

      921LL, 1156LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3155LL, 3156LL, 3157LL, P21WLL

      Tail lights
      Rear
      Fog lights

      Tail lights

       

      Available in:

      1157LL, 2057LL, 3057LL, 3157LL, 3457LL, 7440LL, 7443LL, 12499LL

          selector-tool

          Find the right lamp for your car

           

           

          Go to bulb look-up

           

          Automotive in motion

          Philips Headlight Restoration Kit with UV Protection  

           

          In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. The Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

          Read more
