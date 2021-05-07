Philips AVENT - Chunkier food choices for your baby

Even if you still need to help your baby to eat, it’s a good idea to encourage them to have a go at feeding themselves at mealtimes. By bringing some variety to the table, with different colours or textures, it will help you to hold your baby’s interest when trying new types of foods.

Remember that little tummies fill up easily, so while babies need energy, in general avoid giving them meals consisting of only high fibre foods, such as brown or wholegrain bread.

Fats are important for energy production and contain valuable vitamins such as Vitamin A. Don’t give low fat milk, cheese and yoghurt to babies under two years old.

During their second year, it’s quite common for babies to start rejecting new foods or foods that they seemed to enjoy before. The good news is that if you offer a wide variety of foods during this stage, you will lessen the likelihood of your baby going through a fussy phase as they get older.

Even if your child does become picky around food, most children eventually learn to eat the foods they see their parents and other children eating. That’s why it helps to eat with your baby as often as possible and to organise some meal times with other children. It will help them develop their social skills, too.