    Philips AVENT - Chunkier food choices for your baby

    Chunkier food choices for your baby

    From around nine months you can begin to offer your little one a greater variety of foods, including harder finger foods such as raw vegetable sticks.

    Philips AVENT - Chunkier food choices for you baby

    How to make baby food

    Even if you still need to help your baby to eat, it’s a good idea to encourage them to have a go at feeding themselves at mealtimes. By bringing some variety to the table, with different colours or textures, it will help you to hold your baby’s interest when trying new types of foods.

    Remember that little tummies fill up easily, so while babies need energy, in general avoid giving them meals consisting of only high fibre foods, such as brown or wholegrain bread.

    Fats are important for energy production and contain valuable vitamins such as Vitamin A. Don’t give low fat milk, cheese and yoghurt to babies under two years old.

    During their second year, it’s quite common for babies to start rejecting new foods or foods that they seemed to enjoy before. The good news is that if you offer a wide variety of foods during this stage, you will lessen the likelihood of your baby going through a fussy phase as they get older.

    Even if your child does become picky around food, most children eventually learn to eat the foods they see their parents and other children eating. That’s why it helps to eat with your baby as often as possible and to organise some meal times with other children. It will help them develop their social skills, too.

    Three day baby meal planner

    Day 1

    Breakfast:

    Cornflakes with kiwi fruit

    Lunch:

    Chicken curry with rice and steamed cauliflower

    Yoghurt mixed with fresh mango purée

    Dinner:

    Pasta with sweet pepper sauce

    Egg custard and raspberries

    Finger foods:

    Kiwi fruit slices, cauliflower florets, breadsticks, cooked pasta pieces

    Day 2

    Breakfast:

    Baby muesli with blueberries

    Lunch:

    Pasta with Bolognese sauce

    Clementine elements

    Dinner:

    Fish and potato cakes with stir fried vegetables

    Peach and raspberry smoothie

    Finger foods:

    Blueberries, cooked pasta pieces, stir fried vegetable sticks

    Day 3

    Breakfast:

    Scrambled egg with toast fingers

    Lunch:

    Lamb with couscous and steamed vegetables

    Rice pudding

    Dinner:

    Asparagus with feta cheese

    Strawberries

    Finger foods:

    Ripe pear pieces, steamed vegetable sticks, cherry tomatoes

    Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.

