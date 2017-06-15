Search terms

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb

        Feel safe, drive safe

        Original quality

        • Type of lamp: D4R
        • Pack of: 1
        • 42 V,35 W
        • Standard
        Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

        Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

        Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

        Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

        Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

        Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

        Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

        Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

        For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Xenon
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          D4R
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          Xenon Standard
          Type
          D4R
          Base
          P32d-6
          Marking ECE
          E4 0A6

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          35  W
          Voltage
          42  V

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          B3/Tc = 1800/2800

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          2800 ±450
          Color temperature
          4200

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          82942994

