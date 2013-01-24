Home
    9003MVB1
      MotoVision Motorcycle headlight bulb

Maximum safety

With up to 40% more vision*, MotoVision delivers greater nighttime visibility and safety, allowing cyclists to see and be seen better. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam headlamp test results.

      With up to 40% more vision*, MotoVision delivers greater nighttime visibility and safety, allowing cyclists to see and be seen better. *Compared to standard minimum legal requirements in low beam headlamp test results. See all benefits

        Maximum safety

        Designed to increase driver visibility

        • 9003MVB1
        • Number of bulbs: 1
        • 12 V
        • Up to 40% more vision*

        Maximum visibility

        Philips MotoVision creates a distinctive orange reflection in the headlight that helps motorcycles and scooters stand out from other road traffic. Riders can be seen clearly by other drivers with the noticeable orange glow in their headlight lens and see further down the road.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        State-of-the-art technology

        Philips MotoVision headlight bulbs are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations of up to 10G (gravitational force).

        Easy installation

        Designed to be easily installed, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        See and be seen on the road

        The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution on the road so you can see and be seen better.

        Greater nighttime visibility

        MotoVision is a great option for off-road by offering great vibration resistance on the road, and for off-road terrain. It is compatitable with ATV's, snowmobiles and other powersports.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          046678722714

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Base
          P43t-38
          Designation
          9003 MotoVision
          Range
          MotoVision
          Type
          MotoVision
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation LED Type
          9003MVB1

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          60/55  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Up to 40% more vision*
          Product highlight
          Unique orange reflection

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          9003MVB1
          Ordering code
          78722719

        • Outerpack information

          Height [in]
          5.08
          Length [in]
          3.74
          Width [in]
          1.89

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

