    Cable-free Quick Clean Pod

      Shavers Cleaning pod

      AC52

      Cable-free Quick Clean Pod

      One minute is all it takes to keep your shaver like new. Power on your shaver within the Quick Clean Pod to clean and lubricate your shaver, keeping it performing at its best for longer.

      • Shavers (angular shaving heads)
      • Black

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable parts

        Fit product Types
        • S5579, S5584, S5586, S5880, S5884
        • S5885, S5886, S5887, S5898, S6900
        • S7782, S7783, S7786, S7788, S7882
        • S7885, S7886, S7887, S8692, S8697
        • S9974, S9975, S9976, S9980, S9982
        • S9983, S9985, S9986
