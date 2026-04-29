Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Coffee
All series
Complete milk carafe
Discontinued
Support
CP0153/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series,Incanto Series,GranBaristo Series,PicoBaristo Series,EP Series,
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you