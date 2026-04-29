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Complete milk carafe

Discontinued

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Complete milk carafe

CP0153/01

Complete milk carafe

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

This complete milk carafe, including milk tube, makes your milk deliciously foamy. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series,Incanto Series,GranBaristo Series,PicoBaristo Series,EP Series,

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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