    Premium Compact

    Lid

    CP0348
    Removable light snack lid
      Premium Compact Lid

      CP0348
      Removable light snack lid

      With this special Philips Airfryer removable lid, you can make all your favorite snacks such as kale chips in an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Premium Compact Lid

      Removable light snack lid

      With this special Philips Airfryer removable lid, you can make all your favorite snacks such as kale chips in an easy and healthy way. See all benefits

      Premium Compact

      Premium Compact

      Lid

      Compatible Products

        Removable light snack lid

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer snacking

        • Stainless steel

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product family
          • HD972x/xx
          • HD974x/xx
          • HD962x
            Eole analog TS
          • HD964x
            Eole Digital TS

