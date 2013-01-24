Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Sonicare BreathRx

    Antibacterial mouth rinse

    DIS364/03
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better* Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better* Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare BreathRx Antibacterial mouth rinse

      DIS364/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better*

      Don't just mask odors. Philips Sonicare BreathRx mouth rinse is formulated to fight the causes of bad breath. Our powerful formula destroys bad breath bacteria and neutralizes odors for lasting fresh breath. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $9.99

      Philips Sonicare BreathRx Antibacterial mouth rinse

      Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better*

      Don't just mask odors. Philips Sonicare BreathRx mouth rinse is formulated to fight the causes of bad breath. Our powerful formula destroys bad breath bacteria and neutralizes odors for lasting fresh breath. See all benefits

      Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better*

      Don't just mask odors. Philips Sonicare BreathRx mouth rinse is formulated to fight the causes of bad breath. Our powerful formula destroys bad breath bacteria and neutralizes odors for lasting fresh breath. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $9.99

      Philips Sonicare BreathRx Antibacterial mouth rinse

      Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better*

      Don't just mask odors. Philips Sonicare BreathRx mouth rinse is formulated to fight the causes of bad breath. Our powerful formula destroys bad breath bacteria and neutralizes odors for lasting fresh breath. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all philips-sonicare-breathrx

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        BreathRx

        BreathRx

        Antibacterial mouth rinse

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Clinically proven to reduce bad breath 3x better*

        Part of the #1 recommended breath care system

        • 16 oz
        • Alcohol-free
        • Sugar-free
        Step 3: Rinse

        Step 3: Rinse

        The finishing touch. Rinse away germs and debris with the BreathRx antibacterial mouth rinse. Our powerful formula kills bad breath bacteria throughout the mouth, leaving you with nothing but minty fresh breath.

        Kills 99% of bad breath bacteria

        Kills 99% of bad breath bacteria

        CPC, a powerful antibacterial ingredient, attacks and kills bad breath bacteria on contact.

        Neutralizes odors

        Neutralizes odors

        Zytex, our unique blend of zinc, and thymol & eucalyptus essential oils, neutralizes bad breath odors for instantly fresher breath.

        Lasting fresh breath in 3 easy steps

        Lasting fresh breath in 3 easy steps

        Don't just mask odors, eliminate them in 3 easy steps - brush, scrape, rinse. Step 1: Brush away odor-causing plaque with BreathRx Whitening toothpaste. Step 2: Get to the bacteria that hides within the uneven surface of your tongue with the BreathRx tongue spray and tongue cleaner. The active ingredient in the spray kills bad breath bacteria on contact and neutralizes odors. The flexible tongue cleaner gently removes bacteria build-up from the tongue. Step 3: Rinse away the remaining germs and debris with the BreathRx antibacterial mouth rinse.

        Fights tartar and gingivitis

        Fights tartar and gingivitis

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Antibacterial mouth rinse
          16oz

        • Ingredients

          Alcohol-free
          Yes
          Sugar-free
          Yes
          CPC
          0.075%
          Zytex
          Zinc + essential oils

        • Fresh breath system

          Step
          3

        • Size

          Ounces
          16

        • Expiration

          After opened
          6 months
          Shelf life
          36 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • than a leading mouth rinse
            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us