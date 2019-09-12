Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    ohc masthead up new

    Philips Sonicare Tongue Brush Fresh breath
    with staying power

    The three steps to beat bad breath

    Click  for more
    Click on your TongueCare+ brush to beat bad breath
    Click on your TongueCare+ brush

    Click on your TongueCare+ brush

     

    In just one click, turn your Sonicare toothbrush into a sonic-powered tongue cleaner: simply remove your brush head, replace it with the TongueCare+ tongue brush, and you're all set.

    Eliminate odor-causing bacteria to beat bad breath
    Eliminate odor-causing bacteria

    Eliminate odor-causing bacteria

     

    Up to a whopping 85% of bad breath odor comes from bacteria at the back of your tongue. Use the BreathRx Antibacterial Tongue Spray to blast odor-causing bacteria. Your breath mints won't know where to look.

    Gently clean away tongue debris to beat bad breath
    Gently clean away tongue debrisⓘ►

    Gently clean away tongue debris

     

    Once you've given bacteria an antibacterial blast, use the TongueCare+ tongue brush to give your tongue a gentle, deep clean. It's designed to remove bacteria from the grooves and ridges of your tongue, and clicks on just like a regular brush head.

    Get 15% OFF & improve your oral health!

    Get 15% OFF & improve your oral

    health!

    I’m in!

    Beat bad breath at the source

    Tongue cleaning starter kit to beat bad breath

    Tongue cleaning starter kit

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $14.99

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $14.99
    beat bad breath

    Transform your toothbrush in just one click

    Give bad breath a one-two punch:

     

    • Spray; eliminate odor-causing bacteria
    • Clean; gently brush away tongue debris
    See kit
    See tongue brush only
    Improve your oral health

    Improve your oral health

    Get 15% OFF 

    & improve your oral health!

    Be the first to know about the latest products & exclusive deals.
    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

    Know what you're up against

    Breath care kit to beat bad breath

    Breath care kit

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From* : $149.99

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    From* : $149.99
    Tongue cleaning starter kit to beat bad breath

    Comes with tongue cleaning starter kit

    • Use the portable analyser to measure breath quality
    • Learn how to get fresher breath with the connected app
    • Clean away bacteria with the tongue brush and spray
    • Feel confident because you know your breath is fresh
    Explore kit
    Meet out BreathRX to beat bad breath

    Side kicks for your oral health routine

    Want some other easy ways to improve bad breath? Meet our BreathRX range.
    See the range
    Tips for beating bad breath

    Insider advice for beating bad breath

    What causes bad breath? And can a simple routine really set you up for success? We've picked the brains of our experts to help you combat bad breath.
    Tips for treating halitosis

    Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

    Beat bad breath with Philips Sonicare Icon

    Beat bad breath with Philips Sonicare


    Get fresh breath with staying power in three simple steps. Transform your toothbrush into a bad breath tool with just one click, eliminate odor-causing bacteria with the BreathRx Antibacterial tongue spray and brush away debris with the Philips Sonicare tongue brush. Take that, bad breath.
    * Suggested retail price
    FAQ Icon
    Have a question?
    We're here to help
    Explore FAQs and manuals
    Dental professionals Icon
    Are you a dental professional?
    Go to professional site
    Back to top

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Returns
    About Philips
    Contact us