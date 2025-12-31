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  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!
  • The healthy way to fry!

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9220/26

The healthy way to fry!
With the Philips Airfryer, you can eat healthier without giving up the taste and texture of your favorite foods. Using its unique Rapid Air Technology, the Airfryer fries, bakes, roasts and grills with a tablespoon or less of oil making it a perfect solution for fast and healthy meals and snacks.
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Get the taste you love without the guilt

The healthy way to fry!

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • Black

  • 800 g

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Manually adjustable time and temperature control

Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.