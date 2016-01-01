Search terms

    Wisp

    On-the-nose mask

    HH1024/00
    Performance has a new style
      Wisp On-the-nose mask

      HH1024/00
      Performance has a new style

      Wisp's auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night's sleep.

      Wisp On-the-nose mask

      Performance has a new style

      Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits

      Performance has a new style

      Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits

      Wisp On-the-nose mask

      Performance has a new style

      Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits

        Wisp

        Wisp

        On-the-nose mask

        Performance has a new style

        • Tube-in-front mask
        • Auto seal cushion
        • Can use fabric or silicone frame
        • Available in multiple sizes
        Silicone and Fabric frames available

        Silicone and Fabric frames available

        The Wisp frame comes in two different options: reversible fabric frame of soft suedette and silky sateen or a clear silicone frame.

        Read, watch TV, or wear glasses

        Read, watch TV, or wear glasses

        Wisp's sleek design eliminates the need for a forehead pad, offering you a better field of vision.

        Auto seal cushion technology

        Auto seal cushion technology

        The 'tip-of-the-nose' cushion is designed to sit below your nose bridge, making minimal contact with your face while creating an optimal seal.

        Provides for quick and easy fitting and adjustment.

        Provides for quick and easy fitting and adjustment.

        The design and headgear clips make it easier to use and clean.

        The headgear clips and mask cushion may contain magnets

        Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. This mask may not be suitable for use on patients with the following conditions: recent eye surgery or dry eyes, hiatal hernia, excessive reflux, impaired cough reflex, impaired cardiac sphincter function; or on patients unable to remove the mask by themselves. Read in-pack Instructions for Use (IFU) for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Specifications

          Sound pressure level
          19 dBA
          N° of parts
          Six
          Cushion material
          Silicone/polycarbonate
          Headgear material
          UBL/Urethane foam/nylon/Lycra/nylon thermoplastic
          Tubing material
          Thermoplastic polyester elastomer
          Frame material
          Nylon/Spandex/Urethane foam
          Swivel material
          Silicone / Polycarbonate
          Cleaning instructions: mask
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thorougly, air dry
          Cleaning: headgear, tubing
          • Hand wash with mild detergent
          • Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry
          Elbow/Swivel material:
          Polycarbonate
          Operating pressures
          4 -20 cmH2O
          Headgear clips material
          Acetal copolymer

        • Design

          Comfort
          Elastic crown strap
          Patented design
          Tip-of the nose cushion design
          Quiet exhalation
          360 degree rotating elbow

        • Service

          Warranty
          90-days

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

