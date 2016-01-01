Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Performance has a new style
Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Performance has a new style
Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits
Performance has a new style
Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Performance has a new style
Wisp’s auto seal groove technology accommodates your every move, for an optimal seal and a great night’s sleep. See all benefits
On-the-nose mask
Total:
The Wisp frame comes in two different options: reversible fabric frame of soft suedette and silky sateen or a clear silicone frame.
Wisp’s sleek design eliminates the need for a forehead pad, offering you a better field of vision.
The ‘tip-of-the-nose’ cushion is designed to sit below your nose bridge, making minimal contact with your face while creating an optimal seal.
The design and headgear clips make it easier to use and clean.
Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. This mask may not be suitable for use on patients with the following conditions: recent eye surgery or dry eyes, hiatal hernia, excessive reflux, impaired cough reflex, impaired cardiac sphincter function; or on patients unable to remove the mask by themselves. Read in-pack Instructions for Use (IFU) for more information.
Specifications
Design
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.