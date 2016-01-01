The headgear clips and mask cushion may contain magnets

Contact your healthcare professional before you use this mask. Some medical devices may be affected by magnetic fields. This mask may not be suitable for use on patients with the following conditions: recent eye surgery or dry eyes, hiatal hernia, excessive reflux, impaired cough reflex, impaired cardiac sphincter function; or on patients unable to remove the mask by themselves. Read in-pack Instructions for Use (IFU) for more information.