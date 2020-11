Compact and lightweight

If you plan on traveling off the power grid, DreamStation Go’s overnight battery can help you stay committed to your therapy. DreamStation Go set at 10cm of pressure displayed an average run time of 13 hours* when running off the Dreamstation Go overnight battery. Note: Battery run times may vary due to higher CPAP pressure settings, excessive mask leakage, altitude, temperature, charging devices with USB port and others. *PAP run-time test conditions: CPAP mode, pressure 10 cm H2O, 12mm tubing, 37LPM of leak, 73.4 F room at an elevation of 1650 ft.