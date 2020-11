Our smallest CPAP with the thinnest travel humidifier⁵

At half the size of our trusted System one and DreamStation platforms, the compact DreamStation Go is our smallest, lightest PAP⁵. The DreamStation Go system combines the humidifier and trusted device together in one compact, convenient package that fits easily into your suitcase. The system complies with FAA requirements⁶ so now where your travel takes you, you can take your therapy on the go.