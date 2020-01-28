2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.8
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SandyHab
28/01/2020
US
No pain: Close and smooth
Dealing with Philips customer service is really pleasant. They listen. This product meets all advertised promises.
Pros
Lightweight. Quiet. Gets hairs first run and is wide enough to cover quickly.
Cons
One-directional
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator
Krystle911
27/09/2019
US
Amazing! Will NEVER use a razor again!
Honestly, this is my first epilator ever. I’m in love with it! Yes, it can be painful, but it’s no different than waxing and certainly isn’t as brutal and time consuming as a razor!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator
Fairy
23/05/2019
US
Powerful, essential
Well I read the reviews. This epilator is much better than described. First of all, It's much smaller and lighter than what it looks in the pics and that's why it looks prettier and easier to hold and use. Yes it's a little noisy but not noisier than any other machines. I just love it. The only thing I concerned, I'm not sure if later on it works as awesome as now. And i wish it had the shaver head or a cleaning brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator