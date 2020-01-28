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Satinelle Essential HP6420/00 Compact epilator

HP6420/00

4.8
| (17) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

17

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

28/01/2020

US

US

No pain: Close and smooth

Dealing with Philips customer service is really pleasant. They listen. This product meets all advertised promises.

Pros

Lightweight. Quiet. Gets hairs first run and is wide enough to cover quickly.

Cons

One-directional

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator

27/09/2019

US

US

Amazing! Will NEVER use a razor again!

Honestly, this is my first epilator ever. I’m in love with it! Yes, it can be painful, but it’s no different than waxing and certainly isn’t as brutal and time consuming as a razor!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator

23/05/2019

US

US

Powerful, essential

Well I read the reviews. This epilator is much better than described. First of all, It's much smaller and lighter than what it looks in the pics and that's why it looks prettier and easier to hold and use. Yes it's a little noisy but not noisier than any other machines. I just love it. The only thing I concerned, I'm not sure if later on it works as awesome as now. And i wish it had the shaver head or a cleaning brush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6401/50 Compact epilator

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