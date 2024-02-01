Search terms

      Philips Sonicare 2100 Rechargeable toothbrush

      HX4021/01

      Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

      Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 2000 Series. Enjoy up to 3x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush

      Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

      Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

      • Gently removes 3x more plaque
      • 2 intensities
      • Easy Start
      • SmartTimer & Quadpacer
      • 14-day battery life
      Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

      Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

      This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Choose your ideal cleaning experience

      Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 2 intensity settings. Choose between Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

      Easy switch to electric brushing

      Easy switch to electric brushing

      Sonicare easy-start program is designed for those who are new to brushing with an electric toothbrush. The program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power across your first 14 cleans.

      Guided brushing sessions

      Guided brushing sessions

      Ace your session time with Sonicare’s cleaning timers. Every 30 seconds, the BrushPacer will prompt you to clean a new area. After 2 minutes, the SmartTimer will indicate your session is complete.

      14-day battery life

      14-day battery life

      Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing after one full charge. Bringing a new level of convenience to your brushing routine.

      Technical Specifications

      • Intensities

        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Intensities

        Medium
        For an everyday clean

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Energy Consumption
        Standby without display <0.5 W (automatically reached within 1 minute)

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Timer
        SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 2100 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush head
        1 InterCare
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 3x more plaque removal*

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      • vs. a manual toothbrush

