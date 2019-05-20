ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care
  • Complete gum care

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6992/03

4.7
| (47) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for complete gum care. Now you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
See all benefits

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

Complete gum care

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

UV brush head Sanitizer - Cleaner brush, better oral health

All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

47

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2
1

20/05/2019

US

US

Great product

This brush is excellent on making and keeping your teeth healthy. I have had no cavities or issues since using it. I had it for 8 or more years. Loved it. Of course I have bought a newer model this time. I refuse to use anything other than Philip's.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush

04/04/2019

US

US

My 7th sonicare between my wife, myself, and kids. Never had a bad one

Works great, cleans my teeth, typical Sonicare. I have had 7 so far, dating back to when they first came out, before Philips. I've never worn one out, but eventually lose them

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/09/2018

US

US

Best toothbrush EVER!

I've never been so sad over the end of life of a product before. I came to the website, hoping against hope, that this model is replaceable. My rechargeable unit won't recharge anymore but as I've had it since December of 2011, it's surely given me my $$'s worth. The UV sanitizing base is still going strong! Bought this at my dentist's office and never regretted it, my routine checkups went from good to stellar. Yes, it took a couple of weeks to get used to the dental drill noise but it was worth it. I've tried a few since it passed on to dental device heaven but none have given me the satisfaction of this one. Hoping the newest model will live up to the HX6992/10 because I don't think I can be satisfied with anything less.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode