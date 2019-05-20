2 year warranty
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*
4.7
of 5
47
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Ddeebbiiee
20/05/2019
US
Great product
This brush is excellent on making and keeping your teeth healthy. I have had no cavities or issues since using it. I had it for 8 or more years. Loved it. Of course I have bought a newer model this time. I refuse to use anything other than Philip's.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
lewweingarth
04/04/2019
US
My 7th sonicare between my wife, myself, and kids. Never had a bad one
Works great, cleans my teeth, typical Sonicare. I have had 7 so far, dating back to when they first came out, before Philips. I've never worn one out, but eventually lose them
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush
SmileIsMySuperpower
23/09/2018
US
Best toothbrush EVER!
I've never been so sad over the end of life of a product before. I came to the website, hoping against hope, that this model is replaceable. My rechargeable unit won't recharge anymore but as I've had it since December of 2011, it's surely given me my $$'s worth. The UV sanitizing base is still going strong! Bought this at my dentist's office and never regretted it, my routine checkups went from good to stellar. Yes, it took a couple of weeks to get used to the dental drill noise but it was worth it. I've tried a few since it passed on to dental device heaven but none have given me the satisfaction of this one. Hoping the newest model will live up to the HX6992/10 because I don't think I can be satisfied with anything less.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6992 Sonic electric toothbrush
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode