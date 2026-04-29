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2 year warranty
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Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX6992/03
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User Manual - English
All (14)
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
ProResultsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResults gum healthStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsSonicare toothbrush head
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating