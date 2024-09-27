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2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
  • Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

Discontinued

Philips SonicareAirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner

HX8331/01

3.7
| (32) Reviews
Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss Pro/Ultra**** is the easiest way to effectively clean between teeth. AirFloss Pro/Ultra can be used with mouthwash or water and is clinically proven as effective as floss for gum health.**
See all benefits

Designed for inconsistent flossers

Healthier gums in 2 weeks, guaranteed*

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

Up to 99.9% plaque removal***

AirFloss Pro/Ultra removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas.***

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

Our clinically-proven results are possible from our unique technology that combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

An easy way to start a healthy habit

An easy way to start a healthy habit

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss Pro/Ultra is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

32

Reviews

27/09/2024

US

US

love my air flosser

I love my air flosser. My teeth have never been cleaner, so says my dentist and dental hygienist. It is easy to use and not messy. I have tried several water flossers since the air flosser is discontinued and they are not user friendly, and are messy. Please bring back the air flosser.

Pros

Easy to use, my teeth are the cleanest they have ever been, charges easily (with a real cord that can be plugged into an electrical outlet rather than the annoying USB cord that you have to have a special cube to use), doesn't take up a lot of space and is great for travel

Cons

Smells of mold, and is now unavailable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8341/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8341/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial

27/03/2024

US

US

I LOVE it

I love this product. I am very sorry to see Phillips no longer provides it. I use 2 times a day and my mouth feels clean and fresh after every use.

Pros

Lightweight, easy to use

Cons

No longer carried by Phillips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

21/06/2023

US

US

Ultra Air flosser

I love my air flosser my dentist said my gums have improved since I started using it.

Pros

It is light and compact does a great job.

Cons

Not available....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8481/03 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

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Disclaimers

  1. when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.

  2. * From the treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary

  3. * *AirFloss Ultra and Pro are the same product but may be named differently depending on the country and channel.

  4. * * * depending on burst setting used