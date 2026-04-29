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2 year warranty
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Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Interdental cleaner
Discontinued
Support
HX8331/01
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (7)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?
Is the battery of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss replaceable?
How can I tell which model Philips Sonicare AirFloss I have?
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not turning on
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss works less powerfully
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss makes a whistling sound
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss reservoir lid fell off