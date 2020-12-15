$
$

    Philips One by Sonicare

    Power Toothbrush

    HY1200/05
    1 award
      Philips One by Sonicare Power Toothbrush

      HY1200/05
      One up your brushing

      The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One? See all benefits

        One up your brushing

        • The One that cleans better
        • The One for on-the-go
        • The One without hassle
        • The One in multiple colors
        Good vibrations

        Good vibrations

        Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.

        Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

        Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

        The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.

        Routine made easy with brushing guidance

        Routine made easy with brushing guidance

        Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.

        A color for every style

        A color for every style

        From Shadow to Shimmer, Snow to Sage, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

        One charge, one month of brushing

        One charge, one month of brushing

        Charging your One is easy. Just pop off the end cap, plug in your USB-C cable and wait until the light indicator stops flashing. With a single charge, you can brush for 30 days. That's one month of whiter, brighter smiling.

        Keep your brush fresh

        Keep your brush fresh

        Dentists recommend changing your brush head every three months for the best results. Philips One brush heads come in a variety of vibrant colors, so you can update your look as well as your brush head every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Brush head compatibility
          • Only compatible with
          • Philips One handles
          Handle compatibility
          • Not compatible with other
          • Philips Sonicare brush heads

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 Philips One brush head
          Handle
          1 Philips One
          Travel case
          Philips One travel case

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Shimmer

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 30 days

        Get support for this product

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

              Awards

              Reviews

