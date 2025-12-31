2 year warranty
NA341/00
Cooking window
RapidAir Plus Technology
16 cooking functions in 1
Time and energy saving
Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*
No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.
Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.
Reviews
Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
Number of recipes may vary per country
Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024