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  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety
  • See the sizzle, taste the variety

3000 SeriesAirfryer 7.6Qt

NA341/00

See the sizzle, taste the variety
Go beyond airfrying with 16 functions from speedy baking to long hours of one-pot cooking. Delicious, full homemade meals are just a few easy steps away, with a stylish window designed to see when it’s all done to crispy, tender perfection.
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Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

See the sizzle, taste the variety

  • Cooking window

  • RapidAir Plus Technology

  • 16 cooking functions in 1

  • Time and energy saving

Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer

  2. vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology

  3. Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw

  4. Number of recipes may vary per country

  5. Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.

  6. MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024