Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Designed to balance your meals how you like them Designed to balance your meals how you like them Designed to balance your meals how you like them
      -{discount-value}

      3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer

      NA350/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Designed to balance your meals how you like them

      Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Airfryer times your meal so two dishes are hot and ready at the same time. Enjoy tasty, healthy cooking with a large drawer for family-sized mains and a smaller one for sides or one person meals

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      3000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      3000 Series

      Dual Basket Airfryer

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Designed to balance your meals how you like them

      Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

      • Designed to balance your meals
      Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Technology

      Crispy, tender, and evenly cooked with Rapid Air Technology

      No more burning or undercooking. Our patented design optimizes heat circulation to not go only around the food but also through it for best results: crispy, tender, evenly cooked food every time.

      2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

      2 drawers and 2 sizes to suit any meal

      2 drawer air fryers: The large drawer is perfect for mains, fries, and whatever you love most. Use the smaller drawer for sides, veggies, and snacks.

      Time so both sides finish at the same time.

      Time so both sides finish at the same time.

      Automatically synchronize cooking times in 2 drawers, so all your food is ready to serve together. One meal, fresh and hot.

      Copy function sets the same time and temperature

      Copy function sets the same time and temperature

      Quickly set the same cooking time and temperature for dual baskets at the touch of a button.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our Kitchen+ app

      Tasty recipes tailored to your air fryer in our Kitchen+ app

      The best dual airfryer with tailored recipes in the Kitchen+ app. Gives you step-by-step guidance and hundreds of mouthwatering meals with specific settings for your Dual Basket Airfryer.

      Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

      Touchscreen with 8 presets for easy cooking

      No more checking or guessing. With the touchscreen display, the dual basket airfryer has preset temperatures and times for fresh fries, frozen fries, chicken, meat, veggies, fish, cake, and reheat.

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

      Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

      Save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer

      Dual Basket Airfryer is wallet-friendly, consuming less than 70% energy of a standard oven**

      Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

      Cook a full meal faster than in the oven

      Unbeatable speed. Save time and prepare a meal in only a few minutes***

      9L capacity for up to 3.3 lbs of brussels sprouts

      9L capacity for up to 3.3 lbs of brussels sprouts

      Best family size air fryer. Handle a full traybake meal in the large basket, up to 3.3 lbs of brussels sprouts or an 3.3 lbs chicken in just one basket.

      Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

      Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup

      No scrubbing or soaking. Save time cleaning up with dishwasher-safe basket in your airfryer dual.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        120  V
        Power
        2750  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Basket capacity
        9L
        Programs
        8 presets
        LED screen
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        17.3  lb
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        15.1 x 17.5 x 12.4  in

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature control
        40 - 200 °C
        Preset cooking function
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Ready signal
        Yes
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Patented Rapid Air Technology
        Yes
        Digital Touch-Screen Interface
        Yes
        Comfortable handle
        Yes
        BPA free inner coating
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Stainless steel, plastic
        Color(s)
        Black

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Capacity

        Portions

      • Cooking Functions

        High air flow
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.
      • ***Test done on sausages in the left basket compared to traditional convection ovens.

      Get Your Welcome Gift of 15% Off


      Sign up to enjoy:

      15% off your first purchase at Philips.com

      Get free shipping on all orders over $25

      Access exclusive offers and sales

      Subscribe phone

      * This field is mandatory

      *

      I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

      What does this mean?

      Discover MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now
      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Best Online Shop 2024 award
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.