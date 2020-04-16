2 year warranty
Discontinued
With mirror display
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
DanPal
16/04/2020
US
Been using it for so long and it still works
Today, after 13 years if daily use, I'm finally retiring my old Arcitec. It is still working, but I'm starting to hear some noise that shows that it will soon need to be put to rest... Of course that, after so long, it is no longer produced, but it is nonetheless an outstanding product and merits this review. I bought a new one, and noticed that much of the technology is the same, which is a testimony of how good this stuff is.
Pros
Very long-lasting
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for arcitec RQ1060/20 Electric shaver