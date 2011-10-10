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  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go
  • Feeding on-the-go

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent Neoprene ThermaBag

SCD150/60

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Feeding on-the-go
The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips Avent feeding bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact & convenient for travel.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF680/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF683/17

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF683/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF683/57

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF684/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF685/37

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF686/37

Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

Baby Bottle Trainer Kit

SCF683/67

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF686/17

Classic baby bottle

Classic baby bottle

SCF686/27

Designed to hold feeding bottles, VIA & Magic Cups

Feeding on-the-go

  • Black

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

Wide adjustable shoulder strap

The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

US

US

Non standard useage

We use this product, intended for baby bottles, to keep drinking water bottles cool in the car and when out and about on hot summer days. Insulation is excellent. However, the first wore out after a few months of use. Tried to find others online but they were for smaller bottles. We suggest you look at promoting this product outside the baby bottle market.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCD137/50 Nylon Therma Tote

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