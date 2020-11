Holds six Philips Avent bottles

Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.