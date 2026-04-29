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2 year warranty
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Philips Avent Soft spouts
Discontinued
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SCF146/02
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User manual - English
All (4)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?