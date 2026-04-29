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Philips Avent ultra air pacifier
Discontinued
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User manual - English
All (14)
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for my baby?
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