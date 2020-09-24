ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip
  • Easy sip

Discontinued

Philips AventSpout Cup

SCF553/00

4.1
| (24) Reviews
Easy sip
This Philips Avent spout cup is great for both toddlers and parents. The soft silicone spout makes sipping easy and fewer parts ensures easy cleaning of the cup
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Sippy cup with soft spout for easy drinking

Easy sip

  • Easy sip

  • 9oz/260ml

  • 9m+

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

.

One piece silicone spout for easy assembly

The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.

Rippled container shape for steady grip

Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

24

Reviews

24/09/2020

US

US

Great Product

I bought this cups for my baby boy and he likes them very much. I do as well easy to clean.

Pros

Great

Cons

No handle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF553/25 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF553/25 Spout Cup

13/03/2016

US

US

Wonderful product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter has a swallow problem. She has to go once a year and get a swallowing test done. With these cup it help her not get choke that bad. My husband and I loves these cups. This is what we get her all the time. Thank you. Melissa Hodges

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF553/22 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF553/22 Spout Cup

11/03/2016

US

US

Great sippy

Love these cups. Got them as a free sample. I like them better than most of our other cups. They don't leak and my toddler tosses them around quite a bit. She seems to like these better than other cups too. They are easy to clean and have held up well for the past two months or so we have had them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF553/00 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF553/00 Spout Cup

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 