2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF553/00
Easy sip
9oz/260ml
9m+
.
The valve is built into the spout, ensuring assembly is fast and hassle free.
Container of the sippy cup is designed to allow easy grip for little hands.
4.1
of 5
24
Reviews
Adis_xxo
24/09/2020
US
Great Product
I bought this cups for my baby boy and he likes them very much. I do as well easy to clean.
Pros
Great
Cons
No handle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF553/25 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF553/25 Spout Cup
Melissa48
13/03/2016
US
Wonderful product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter has a swallow problem. She has to go once a year and get a swallowing test done. With these cup it help her not get choke that bad. My husband and I loves these cups. This is what we get her all the time. Thank you. Melissa Hodges
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF553/22 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF553/22 Spout Cup
MaggieB
11/03/2016
US
Great sippy
Love these cups. Got them as a free sample. I like them better than most of our other cups. They don't leak and my toddler tosses them around quite a bit. She seems to like these better than other cups too. They are easy to clean and have held up well for the past two months or so we have had them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF553/00 Spout Cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF553/00 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.