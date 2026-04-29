Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Spout Cup
Discontinued
Support
SCF553/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport
User manual
All (10)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Can I use this Philips Avent product in the microwave?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
What to do when my Philips Avent spout collapses
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you