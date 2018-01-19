Thanks to the folks at weeSpring Parent Panel, my 6 month old baby was able to test the Natural Variflow Nipple by Phillips Avent. The review provided is my own experience with the Natural Variflow Nipple, and not influenced by Phillips Avent or weeSpring Parent Panel. Here are my two cents... *Before testing this nipple, my baby girl was first breast fed, and then introduced to a bottle. Without fail, each pregnancy I lose my milk around 4 months, so I had already purchased bottles and nipples. When she was introduced to the Philips Avent nipple at 6 months, it seemed like such a better fit for her mouth. She adjusted without missing a beat, and watching her eat looked much more natural, like she was eating off of the breast again. *The Natural Variflow Nipple is wide, has natural feeling groves, and forms into a natural looking nipple. It looks more like a real breast/nipple than any other bottle nipple I have yet seen. There are 3 flow rates: I, II, and III, and when my 6 month old baby started using this nipple she preferred the flow rate III. This was also recommended age rage for that flow rate, so it seems that the flow rates are correctly paired with the age of the baby. *My baby did not experience much colic or gas from birth, and I am happy to see that did not change when I changed her bottle nipple either. The Natural Variflow Nipple has anti-colic valves that release air back into the bottle rather than the babies tummy. The best part about this is that it's all engineered into the nipple, and doesn't require extra pieces to keep, or to be looking for during those early morning feedings. Overall, I highly recommend this nipple. My baby prefers it too. It's more natural looking and feeling. The flow is perfect for her liking. It doesn't leak when she drops it, or tries to roll over when drinking. Because it's wide, it's not only more natural looking and feeling, but it's much easier to keep clean. A normal bottle brush can clean it just fine, without having to buy or use a separate brush for the nipple alone. As a mother of 4 children ranging in age from 6 months to 8 years, this has been the best nipple I have yet used for my babies. I have since purchased the Philips Avent My Natural Trainer Cup, because it is the perfect adjustment from a bottle/nipple to a sippie cup in my opinion.