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  • The natural way to bottle feed
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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
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  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed
  • The natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural nipple

SCF653/27

4.4
| (58) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

1 award

The natural way to bottle feed
Our new nipple helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The nipple features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Natural glass baby bottle

Natural glass baby bottle

SCF671/27

Avent nipple with petal design

The natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • Medium flow

  • 3m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image AWARD-961237

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

58

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

1

23/07/2021

US

US

Perfect for my baby

My baby loves these nipples. She is 3 months old. I'll continue to buy these products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF653/27 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF653/27 Natural nipple

23/01/2018

US

US

me and baby are pleased!

Me and my baby are very pleased! I struggled with bottle feeding because baby and I were so used to breastfeed. Every other brand I used gave my baby a lot of gas. But the first time I used Philips Avent Natural Variflow Nipple, I noticed that baby was not so uncomfortable after feedings. The nipple was so soft and wide which I loved because it really resembles mommies nipples. With other brands it took a few tries to get a good latch but with the Philips Avent Natural Variflow Nipple he latched on very quick. I used the size 1 nipple flow and baby seemed to take well to it. Wtih the anti-colic vent, Ive noticed baby is a lot less colicy and is more happy after feedings. I especially loved the ergonomic shape and the easy assemble pieces of the bottlee. I used the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle when I was pumping on the go and the bottles were perfect to carry around and put together. I am so happy that I received these bottles as a gift from the weeSpring Parent Panel. I would highly recommend trying this brand, for the quality, the convenience and how well my baby took to it with no tummy issues. Thank you to weeSpring Parent Panel for sending me these bottles to try and review!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF655/27 Natural nipple

19/01/2018

US

US

Great nipple!

A little about me: I have a 5 month old son and recently started back to work (no luck on the lottery..ugh). I strictly breastfeed so that means lots and lots of pumping at work. My little one gave me problems in the beginning taking a bottle, so that meant lots of traveling back and forth to home during my lunch break (which for me was great to see him but not so great for my co-workers). After many different brands of bottles, he finally let go of his stubbornness and gave in to the idea of a bottle! Everything was packaged really well when I received the product; no defects at all. First off, I think it is great to have a variety of nipples ready to go for your little one! Currently mine is still on a slow flow nipple (he seems to get too much and kind of chokes on the milk). I was a little unsure of these nipples. My little one is VERY picky about his nipple styles. He seems to gag a little on the longer ones like most bottles have. So on first use with the medium flow I wasn't expecting too much, but to my surprise he loved them!!! He took it great and drank the whole bottle without any issues! I do think though that if I would have tried these at the very beginning of our bottle journey he would not have liked them, but since he is getting used to bottles now he seems to have no problem with these. My guy never had issues with colic but this would be a great option for any babies since this has an anti-colic vent. These are very easy to clean (especially if you are like me and don't have a dishwasher). I love the shape of this nipple (the wide-base and flexible nipple) and I think this is why my little one took so well to it. I would definitely buy this as a baby shower gift and recommend this product for all moms to put on there registry! It's a great idea to think ahead and have more flow options ready to guy when your little one is ready for it! Thanks to the weeSpring Parent Panel for providing me with this bottle nipple!

This review was made for SCF653/27 Natural nipple

This review was made for SCF653/27 Natural nipple

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011