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  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed
  • The most natural way to bottle feed

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow

SCF654

4.5
| (82) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
The most natural way to bottle feed
Our Natural soft and anti-collapse ribbed nipple is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allow natural latch on and make it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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Compatible products
Natural glass baby bottle

Natural glass baby bottle

SCF671/27

Natural latch on

The most natural way to bottle feed

  • 2 pieces

  • Fast flow

  • 6m+

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

The soft and smooth bite resistant silicone, is developped for your baby’s changing needs.

Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

The petals insides the teat and the ridge design, increase the teat softness and flexibility, guaranteeing no teat collapse for growing babies.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

82

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

15/11/2021

US

US

Great- Unfortunately being phased out

We just recently switched to Avent Natural Bottles and my daughter takes to this nipple very well. Unfortunately, they are absolutely no where to be found in stores because, according to their customer service, they are being phased out and replaced by the new natural response nipples, which my daughter hates and will not take at all. Too bad they switched this product out as soon as our family discovered it and I am sure we can’t be the only family having this same problem.

Pros

Nipple is soft and flexible, good flow

Cons

Hard to find replacement parts anywhere

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/43 Natural nipple

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/43 Natural nipple

25/01/2018

US

US

Best nipple ever!

My LO wasn't happy with the idea that she had to breastfeed from a flat nipple, since she was born she would not latch to my breast, the nurse told me that eventually she would get used to my nipple but it was a nightmare seeing her trying really hard to latch to it, so after 2 months of doing breastfeed and formula she got tired to my breast and she would only take the bottle, but then I had the hardest time trying different bottle nipples, I bought some expensive bottles and some of them helped a little bit, until Weespring saved us from a cranky baby! they provided us with Philips Avent Natural Fast Flow Nipple and my baby LOVES IT!! the flow is the best, and also it has helped her on not to have colics after her meals, and it makes me happy that with this type of nipple she could experience the feel of being breastfed and I love that it fits other Philips bottles that I have bought while trying to find the right bottle and nipple for my baby <3

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow

24/01/2018

US

US

Great for my breastfed baby

My daughter has mostly been breastfed but the few occasions where she has gotten a bottle she’s been frustrated by the slow flow and feeling of the nipple. These nipples seemed to satisfy my picky little girl. She didn’t balk at the texture or shape and immediately drank her bottle in a quick fashion. I assumed she’d suffer some sort of distress with how quickly she drank her bottle (hello gas!!) but these nipples did not let her suck in a lot of air. Honestly I’m pretty impressed, that my little girl was so quickly satisfied and did not suffer the usual gas bubbles she’s gotten from other brand nipples. I appreciate the shape of this nipple and that Avent is trying to help us breastfeeding mommas not suffer from nipple confusion. While my daughter certainly knows the difference and still protests when given a bottle, once she latched she was happy enough to keep eating and I was able to not worry about whether she’d eat while I was gone. I received this product to test as a member of the weeSpring Parent Panel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF654/23 Natural Baby Bottle Nipple, Fast Flow

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011