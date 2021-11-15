I was given this bottle nipple to try as part of the weeSpring Parent Panel. My 9mo old baby had no difficulty with the Phillips Advent Bottle and fast flow nipples. My baby never had an issue with being colicky, so I can’t judge as to if it would help prevent colic. There is venting on the bottle nipple near the edge where the plastic ring is located. The venting is very small in comparison to others, but I think a bigger plastic piece is easier to tear. I think the spot works well because it is not in the way. The lids to the bottle stay on well, but have an indentation that when pressed allows for the lid to come off easily. It works so well I was able to do it one handed and I do have difficulty sometimes due to joint pain. The bottle holds 11 oz which is a good amount if you need it. I don’t use formula, but I would imagine you could preload the formula and then have plenty of room to add the water and shake to mix. I think my favorite feature is the case that hold the nipples. I haven’t seen this feature on other bottles, so I end up buying a storage container or use plastic baggies. The bottle circumference is also a nice size as it fits easily in your hand. I think the size would also make it easy for a baby to hold their own bottle when it reaches that skill level.