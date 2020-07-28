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  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip
  • Sip, no drip

Discontinued

Philips AventSpout Cup

SCF753/06

3.6
| (104) Reviews
Sip, no drip
The Philips Avent BPA free sippy cup features a patent pending valve that guarantees no leakage. The soft non-slip handles ensure easy grip for little hands and the hard spout is bite resistant. Easy for your child, convenient for you.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Easy transition from bottle to cup

Sip, no drip

  • Sip no drip

  • 9oz/260ml

  • 12m+

  • Hard spout

Leak free! Moms confirm

No more mess! The new patent pending valve ensures that water comes out only when the child is drinking from the spout.

Easy conversion to a free-flow cup

Simply remove the valve and the sippy cup becomes a free-flow cup.

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

Angled spout mitigates head tilting

The angled spout is designed to help toddlers take their first sips easily without tilting their head back too much.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

104

Reviews

28/07/2020

US

US

Philips employee

Verified buyer

Perfect for little hands!

[Employee of philipsglobal] My child & my nieces and nephews love these! Perfect for their little hands to hang onto!

Pros

Perfect size for little hand, easy for them to hold.

Cons

Haven't found any.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF753/30 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF753/30 Spout Cup

14/03/2016

US

US

Adorable, sturdy and a great transition cup

I received a free sample in order to properly review this product, fyi. Knowing that, I won`t be able to speak to the value vs price aspect. I love the design of this cup and think its a great way to transition from sippy cup to straw cup. My son didn't quite grasp the idea of sucking out the water every time, so we ended up continuing with our sippy cup, but I think we'll try it again as he gets older. He would drink from it, but it took a bit more coaching than the other soft sippy cups.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup

14/03/2016

US

US

Built to last

I received the My Penguin Sippy Cup as a free product review. I liked the design of the cup and the spill proof however, it was a little big for my daughter's small hands and sometimes too heavy for her to hold if full. Overall it is a wonderful product just not the right fit for my little one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF753/33 Spout Cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 