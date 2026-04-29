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2 year warranty
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Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Spout Cup
Discontinued
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SCF753/06
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User manual
All (9)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
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