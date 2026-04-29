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2 year warranty
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Avent Teether Animal Shaped Range
Discontinued
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SCF894/01
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User manual
All (5)
Can I sterilize Philips Avent teethers?
What material is the Philips Avent teether made off?
How long should my baby use the Philips Avent teether?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to clean the Philips Avent teether