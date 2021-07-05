Search terms

    Philips Avent Natural Response

    Baby Bottle

    SCY900/01
    Avent
    Avent
    Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
      Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle

      SCY900/01
      Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

      The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Natural Response

        Natural Response

        Baby Bottle

        Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

        A nipple that works like a breast

        • 1 Bottle
        • 4oz/125ml
        • Flow 2 nipple
        • 0m+
        Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

        Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

        The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

        Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

        The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

        Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

        No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

        The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

        Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

        Easy to hold even for little hands

        Easy to hold even for little hands

        The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

        Compatible across the Philips Avent range

        Compatible across the Philips Avent range

        Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

        Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

        Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

        The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

        Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

        Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

        Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Be patient as baby adjusts

        Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

        Technical Specifications

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0-12 months

        • Material

          Bottle
          • Polypropylene
          • BPA free*
          Nipple
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • Functions

          Nipple Features
          • Natural latch on
          • No-drip design
          • Soft and flexible
          • Anti-colic valve
          Bottle design
          • Wide neck
          • Ergonomic shape
          Bottle ease of use
          • Easy to assemble
          • Easy to clean
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Easy to hold

        • What is included

          4oz/125ml Baby Bottle
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

