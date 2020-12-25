Search terms
SCY903/71
Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.See all benefits
Natural Response Baby Bottle
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack.
The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.
The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.
