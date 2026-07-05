So grateful for Stellar Reviews sending me this baby bottle set, my life is so much better now that I can put bottles in the dishwasher. I love the glass bottle so much, I definitely need to get more. I'm an ER nurse so my 12 hour days mean a lot of washing at the end of the night and now at least I don't have to wash bottles. First time trying it and my 10 month old loves it. I thought it would take a few tries but my husband said he had zero issues when I was at work all weekend, and we played with it as a water bottle today and he was thrilled. I was afraid to use milk to test it out so I tried water, but it didn't spill at all! I always go with the slower flows (it comes with a 2) since I mostly breastfeed, which he did fine with, but he loved the size 4s with his water so I'll probably have to switch over for milk as well. He didn't have any issues with gagging or spitting up, it seemed to pace him very well. I showed him how to put his hands and he took to it immediately, he would stop and take breaks as needed. I love how easy the nipple is to clean with the bottle brush, I felt like I was able to get all of it without any difficulty thanks to the wide shape. I was nervous about the glass but despite baby chucking it multiple times, it held up perfectly. I'll probably look into silicone bottle covers for my own peace of mind, but I doubt they're even necessary. Overall I totally love this bottle and have already told my friends they need to try it!