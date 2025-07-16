I was skeptical about using a glass bottle with my child, let alone one that had a different nipple set than any bottle of ever used and that worked for my precious children. I was given the opportunity to test out the Phillips Advent 8oz Glass bottle, thanks to Stellar Product Testing Panel. When it arrived, I had no high hopes. My infant saw the bottle and immediately liked the feeling of the glass. She kept playing with it, but still hadn't tried actually drinking out of the bottle itself. After filling it up with some breast milk, I gave her the bottle and she began to drink. I struggled so much to bottle feed her; so much so, that I had to take a leave from work because she refused to bottle feed with anyone and hated every bottle we gave her. Now I've been able to leave her with my mom or sister and she takes the bottle, is less fussy, and has an easier time being away from me while I go to work. I went out and purchased a whole set. While the glass has scared me here and there, she seems to be doing just fine. It is easy to clean/wash, and it works well with my cups rinser. If you're on the same boat that I was in, look no further and just give this bottle a try.