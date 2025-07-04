I received this for free through the stellar product testing panel in exchange for my honest review! I was curious to try these because the Natural Response claim had me wondering if they’d really be that different. After using them for a few weeks, i think they’re pretty close to perfect once you get the right flow. The no drip tip is actually the real deal surprisingly! My baby can take little breaks to breathe or look around without milk leaking everywhere. It makes feedings less stressful and less messy. Honestly, it saved us from a ton of outfit and bib changes. I love how the nipples don’t just pour milk out, so you really need suction. The feedings became smoother and way more relaxed once we figured out the right flow level. The wide shape helped my baby to latch easily, and I think it helped reduce nipple confusion when we switch between bottle and breastfeeding. The silicone is soft but sturdy, and I haven’t had any damage even after lots of washes. Speaking of which, The wide opening helps a lot, and the anti-colic valve pops out easily for a good deep clean. Overall, I found that I loved the control it gave my baby the most. It really mimics breastfeeding in the sense that they decide when to drink and when to rest, not the bottle. That, and the no-drip feature, really gave me peace of mind.