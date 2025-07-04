2 year warranty
SCY961/04
Natural Response Nipple
4 pieces
Extra Slow Flow Nipple
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
4.4
of 5
623
Reviews
KrisK
04/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great no leak nipple
I received the Avent Natural Response Nipple set courtesy of Stellar Product Testing Panel. These nipples have a lot of great features that work well for me and my baby. The wide mouth made it easy for my baby to get a good latch. I like that it doesn’t leak when tipping over, the baby has to suck to get the milk. The one piece design also makes them easy to clean, which is essential with an infant. Most importantly, I was able to switch between this nipple and breastfeeding without any confusion for my baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY961/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY961/44 Natural Response Nipple
Xoxojessiessence
04/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
They really do not drip
I received this for free through the stellar product testing panel in exchange for my honest review! I was curious to try these because the Natural Response claim had me wondering if they’d really be that different. After using them for a few weeks, i think they’re pretty close to perfect once you get the right flow. The no drip tip is actually the real deal surprisingly! My baby can take little breaks to breathe or look around without milk leaking everywhere. It makes feedings less stressful and less messy. Honestly, it saved us from a ton of outfit and bib changes. I love how the nipples don’t just pour milk out, so you really need suction. The feedings became smoother and way more relaxed once we figured out the right flow level. The wide shape helped my baby to latch easily, and I think it helped reduce nipple confusion when we switch between bottle and breastfeeding. The silicone is soft but sturdy, and I haven’t had any damage even after lots of washes. Speaking of which, The wide opening helps a lot, and the anti-colic valve pops out easily for a good deep clean. Overall, I found that I loved the control it gave my baby the most. It really mimics breastfeeding in the sense that they decide when to drink and when to rest, not the bottle. That, and the no-drip feature, really gave me peace of mind.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY961/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY961/44 Natural Response Nipple
nursingmama
03/07/2025
US
Part of promotion
Combo Feeder Nipples
I received this nipple set from the Stellar Product Testing Panel. This truly lives up to the claim of no drip, to test the milk temperature I had to squeeze the nipple to have it come out. But it was easy for my little one to pace their feed. My baby is a combo feeder with breast and bottle for fortification. He was easily able to suckle on this and not gag, the nipple shape and design as mentioned is similar to the breast and made it easy to transition and not get confused. One of the things I also liked is that the nipple is not flimsy and doesnt seem like it easy break with baby or toddlers nibbling on them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY961/44 Natural Response Nipple
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY961/44 Natural Response Nipple
Compared to previous packaging.
Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.