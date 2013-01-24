Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000

    Shaving unit

    SH70/72
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Norelco
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      SH70/72
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with Series 7000, SensoTouch 3D and arctitec shavers. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with Series 7000, SensoTouch 3D and arctitec shavers. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with Series 7000, SensoTouch 3D and arctitec shavers. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Philips Norelco Shaver series 7000 Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within one year, your shaver heads cut 4.5 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with Series 7000, SensoTouch 3D and arctitec shavers. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all shaver-replacement-blades

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaving unit

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 12 months for best results

        • GentlePresicion blades
        • Fits S7000 (S7xxx)
        • Fits SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
        • Fits Arcitec (RQ10xx)
        Replacement reminder

        Replacement reminder

        1. Pull the shaving head off. 2. Replace the shavings head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        GentlePrecision Blades cut close even on sensitive skin

        Get a close shave even on sensitive skin with hardened high-precision blades. The blade edges are engineered to cut hair precisely, minimizing tugging, pulling or repetitive passes, even on a 3-day stubble.

        Anti-friction Rings with microspheres for a smooth glide

        Anti-friction Rings with microspheres for a smooth glide

        Experience the smooth glide of Philips Norelco's advanced microsphere technology. The shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 7000 (S79xx)
          • Sensotouch 3D (RQ10xx)(RQ12xx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          A complete Shaving Unit

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Versus its Philips predecessor
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us