2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB4385BK/00
8.2mm drivers/ closed back
In-ear
6 + 6 hrs playtime
Secure fit
Silicon ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customized fit.
With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.
BASS+ headphones feature 8.2 mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
2.3
of 5
4
Reviews
mabz
25/04/2020
US
Philips employee
Awesome Product and Incredible Installation
[Employee of philipsglobal] Excellent sound Super Bass Quick and easy pairing and installation
Pros
All features are excellent
Cons
too bad when on a call just right ear works
This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
New user
17/04/2020
US
poor performance and uncomfortable
The headphones are alright for listening to music but horrible for calls. The sound is so bad, people are always asking me "Am i on speakerphone?". Also, after a little bit of use my ears are sore from the bulky design.
Pros
connects easily and the controls work well (ex: volume, play/pause...)
Cons
uncomfortable, bad as Bluetooth
This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Dobeese
11/01/2023
US
The worst that I’ve bought
It has the worst sound of any bluetooth earphone, the bass is a completely lie. The high-pitch sounds are bad, Their design are big, heavy and ugly
Pros
Any
Cons
All
This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Actual results may vary