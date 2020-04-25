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  • Feel it. BASS+
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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4385BK/00

2.3
| (4) Reviews
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.
See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back

  • In-ear

  • 6 + 6 hrs playtime

  • Secure fit

3 cap sizes for custom fit

3 cap sizes for custom fit

Silicon ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customized fit.

Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.

8.2 mm speaker drivers

8.2 mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 8.2 mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3

25/04/2020

US

US

Philips employee

Awesome Product and Incredible Installation

[Employee of philipsglobal] Excellent sound Super Bass Quick and easy pairing and installation

Pros

All features are excellent

Cons

too bad when on a call just right ear works

This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

17/04/2020

US

US

poor performance and uncomfortable

The headphones are alright for listening to music but horrible for calls. The sound is so bad, people are always asking me "Am i on speakerphone?". Also, after a little bit of use my ears are sore from the bulky design.

Pros

connects easily and the controls work well (ex: volume, play/pause...)

Cons

uncomfortable, bad as Bluetooth

This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

11/01/2023

US

US

The worst that I’ve bought

It has the worst sound of any bluetooth earphone, the bass is a completely lie. The high-pitch sounds are bad, Their design are big, heavy and ugly

Pros

Any

Cons

All

This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

This review was made for BASS+ SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary