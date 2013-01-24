Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT2235RD/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Always ready to go Always ready to go Always ready to go
      -{discount-value}

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT2235RD/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours play time. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-ear true wireless headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always ready to go

        • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
        • Bluetooth®

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours play time

        Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

        Secure, comfortable fit

        You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

        Earbud switches to control music and calls

        A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more.

        Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to10  m

        • Design

          Color
          Red

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable
          Ear caps
          3 Sizes

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion
          Music play time
          4+8  hr
          Standby time
          50 hr
          Talk time
          3 hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Impedance
          16Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          6mm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.456  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11000 1
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Length
          17.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.096  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Tare weight
          0.36  kg
          Width
          12.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.823  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11000 4
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.768  kg
          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Tare weight
          3.055  kg
          Width
          27.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 11000 7
          Gross weight
          0.122  kg
          Height
          17  cm
          Nett weight
          0.032  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.09  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.7  cm
          Height
          2.9  cm
          Weight
          0.032  kg
          Width
          5.5  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            Back to top