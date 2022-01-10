Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT4556BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way.
      -{discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT4556BK/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Your music. Your way.

      These True wireless headphones with hybrid active noise canceling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and good bass you want. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

      Your music. Your way.

      These True wireless headphones with hybrid active noise canceling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and good bass you want. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

      Your music. Your way.

      These True wireless headphones with hybrid active noise canceling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and good bass you want. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

      Your music. Your way.

      These True wireless headphones with hybrid active noise canceling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and good bass you want. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all True Wireless Headphones

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        True Wireless Headphones

        True Wireless Headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Your music. Your way.

        • 12 mm neodymium drivers
        • Active noise canceling (ANC)
        • Secure, comfortable in-ear fit
        • Up to 29 hours total play time
        Always focused on the music. Hybrid active noise canceling

        Always focused on the music. Hybrid active noise canceling

        These True wireless headphones don't just look great - they also let you focus. Advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you.

        12 mm neodymium drivers for clear sound and good bass

        12 mm neodymium drivers for clear sound and good bass

        On the move. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen - perfectly tuned 12 mm neodymium drivers give you clear sound and good bass for every track, playlist and call.

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

        Enjoy real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear tip covers. The ear tips on each earbud insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The hockey stick design keeps each earbud secure.

        Easy control and pairing

        Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

        Mono mode lets you make calls using a single earbud

        Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using. Simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

        IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

        Working overtime? These headphones can keep up. You get 9 hours and 6 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively, and a fully charged case gives you another 20 hours and 15 hours respectively.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          20 - 20,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          12 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Sensitivity
          98 dB(1k Hz)
          Driver type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.2
          Wireless
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Supported codec
          AAC
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          43  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          20
          Width
          22.5  cm
          Gross weight
          3.46  kg
          Height
          22  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 12659 3
          Nett weight
          1.14  kg
          Tare weight
          2.32  kg

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Water resistance
          IPX4
          Mono mode for TWS
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          20.8  cm
          Number of consumer packagings
          5
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          19.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.285  kg
          Gross weight
          0.73  kg
          Tare weight
          0.445  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 12659 0

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          3 pcs
          Talk time
          9 hr
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Music play time (ANC on)
          6 + 15  hour(s)
          Music play time (ANC off)
          9 + 20  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          10 mins for 1 hr
          Battery type(Charging case)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery type(Earbud)
          Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
          Battery weight (Total)
          11  g
          Battery capacity(Case)
          500  mAh
          Battery capacity(Earbud)
          55  mAh
          Battery life standby time
          80 hr

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          17.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          3.9  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 12659 6
          Gross weight
          0.129  kg
          Nett weight
          0.057  kg
          Tare weight
          0.072  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Eartips
          3 pairs (S/M/L)
          Charging case
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 280 mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Ear coupling material
          Silicone
          Ear fitting
          In-ear
          In-ear fitting type
          Silicone ear tip

        • Dimensions

          Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
          7.10 x 4.00 x 3.10  cm
          Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
          2.31 x 2.67 x 2.43  cm
          Total weight
          0.047  kg

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20241 2

        • ANC features

          ANC technology
          Hybrid
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          Yes
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Back to top
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.