Your music. Your way.
These True wireless headphones with hybrid active noise canceling tune out background noise and give you the clear sound and good bass you want. Enjoy a comfortable fit, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance and 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits
True Wireless Headphones
These True wireless headphones don't just look great - they also let you focus. Advanced hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds and Awareness Mode lets you hear the world around you.
On the move. On the train. In the park or gym. Wherever you listen - perfectly tuned 12 mm neodymium drivers give you clear sound and good bass for every track, playlist and call.
Enjoy real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear tip covers. The ear tips on each earbud insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. The hockey stick design keeps each earbud secure.
Controls on the earbuds let you pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using. Simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Working overtime? These headphones can keep up. You get 9 hours and 6 hours play time from a pair of fully charged earbuds with ANC off and ANC on respectively, and a fully charged case gives you another 20 hours and 15 hours respectively.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
UPC
ANC features
Voice assistant
